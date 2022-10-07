Oppenheimer Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $315.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.38.

Moody’s Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MCO opened at $254.07 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $242.61 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.56 and its 200-day moving average is $295.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

