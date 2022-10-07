Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $134.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 90,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

