Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bally’s Stock Down 4.5 %

BALY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 129,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

