Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.
Bally’s Stock Down 4.5 %
BALY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s
In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bally’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 129,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
