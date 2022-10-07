RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Cut to $150.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Compass Point to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

RLI stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. RLI has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLI will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

