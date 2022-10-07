Hovde Group Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.6 %
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81.
Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
