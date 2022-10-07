Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.