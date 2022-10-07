National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $969.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.32.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

