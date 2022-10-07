FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $215.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

