FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) has been given a $215.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

