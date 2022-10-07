Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MYGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

