ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

