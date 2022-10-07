Piper Sandler Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
NYSE WBS opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
