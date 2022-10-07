Piper Sandler Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

