Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $121.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

