Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) & Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Financial Contrast

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -57.59% -47.72% Elanco Animal Health -3.77% 7.40% 3.42%

Volatility & Risk

Rezolute has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.1% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rezolute and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 1 5 0 0 1.83

Rezolute presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 453.53%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.01%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rezolute and Elanco Animal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$41.06 million ($2.74) -1.00 Elanco Animal Health $4.77 billion 1.26 -$472.00 million ($0.35) -36.14

Rezolute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rezolute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rezolute beats Elanco Animal Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

