S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $386.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $386.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.30 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

