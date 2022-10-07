Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.