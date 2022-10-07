Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Northland Securities to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDIG. HC Wainwright started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

