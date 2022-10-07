Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $244.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of SBNY opened at $157.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

