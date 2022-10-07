Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $220.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $157.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.