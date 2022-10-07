Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) PT Lowered to $9.50 at Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 55.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 928,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.