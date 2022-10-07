Hovde Group Lowers Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Hovde Group to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.71 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

