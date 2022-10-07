Wedbush Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $28.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.96) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RGNX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $999.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in REGENXBIO by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

