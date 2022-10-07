comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.16. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts expect that comScore will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

