Analysts Set Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Price Target at GBX 232.86

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($2.81).

CNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 244.40 ($2.95) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 261 ($3.15). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.95. The stock has a market cap of £770.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

