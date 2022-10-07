Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

