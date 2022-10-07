Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $131.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

