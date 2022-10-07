Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,905. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $21.34 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

