Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth $121,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth $143,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

