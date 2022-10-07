Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Syneos Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. Syneos Health has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after acquiring an additional 219,576 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

