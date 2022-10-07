Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of GO opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,955.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,310 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

