AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $13,630,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.5 %

AGNC stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

