Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $74.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

