Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Critical Review

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackboxstocks and Infosys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infosys 1 5 3 0 2.22

Valuation and Earnings

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.46%. Infosys has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Infosys.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Infosys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.53 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.65 Infosys $16.31 billion 4.51 $2.96 billion $0.69 25.33

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Infosys 17.37% 30.83% 19.75%

Summary

Infosys beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. It has collaboration agreements with Rolls-Royce, BP plc, Newmont Corporation, RXR Realty, Majesco Limited, and Centre for Accessibility Australia; and a strategic partnership with The Economist Group Limited to enable and enhance sustainability solutions through a business-to-business model. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

