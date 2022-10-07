Comparing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -17.89% N/A -9.17% Beauty Health -59.08% -1.02% -0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 0.45 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.54 -$375.11 million ($1.93) -6.74

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Beauty Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Minerva Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerva Surgical and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 3 0 2.50 Beauty Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,302.78%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.54%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Minerva Surgical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

