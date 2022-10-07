Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Insider Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,454,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,652,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

