Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $12.80

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658 in the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,200,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.99. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

