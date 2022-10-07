SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

SITE opened at $111.98 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

