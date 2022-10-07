Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) & Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Critical Analysis

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Primo Water pays out -311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Primo Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.03 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -146.87 Coca-Cola Consolidated $5.56 billion 0.74 $189.58 million $29.91 14.70

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Consolidated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17% Coca-Cola Consolidated 4.80% 45.09% 10.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Primo Water on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

