Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,021 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 62,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 351,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 345,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

