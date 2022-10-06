Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.