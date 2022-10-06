Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

