Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

