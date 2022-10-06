General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

