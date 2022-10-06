Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

