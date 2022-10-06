Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 381,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,516,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

