Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.