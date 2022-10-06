Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UNH stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

