Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $9,920,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.59 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.