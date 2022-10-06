Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

