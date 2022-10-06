Momentum Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

