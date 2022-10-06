Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $74,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

